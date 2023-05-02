The activities of the Media Leaders Summit in the Middle East 2023 will start tomorrow, which will be held in a strategic partnership between the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers “Wan-Evra” and Dubai Production City of the Tecom Group, and it will last for two days in Dubai.

The summit is held this year under the slogan “Enhancing Public Opinion Participation”, as it brings together media experts and intellectual leaders in the region and the world to exchange key insights, expectations and recommendations on the future of the news media, and the latest trends in the business sector at the regional and international levels.

Topics to be discussed during this event include ways to enhance public opinion participation, digital business strategies, the future of the news sector in the era of “metavirus”, the third generation of the web and artificial intelligence.

The Media Leaders Summit 2023 is scheduled to open with a welcome speech by Majid Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Production City, along with Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association, Editor-in-Chief of the “Jusoor Post” platform, and Mitchell Shemp, Director of the World Association of Newspapers and Publishers. News «One Evra» Middle East.

Majid Al Suwaidi stressed – on this occasion – that the media is a major partner in the development process in all countries, as it has a pivotal role in supporting the diversification of resources and attracting strategic investments in various sectors of media and creative industries.

He said: Dubai has succeeded in establishing its position as a leading global destination for international and regional companies in the fields of media, content development, and related creative and media services. He added, “We are pleased to cooperate with the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), and we look forward to what the Middle East Media Leaders Summit 2023 will offer, with the aim of upgrading the media system in the region, starting from Dubai.”

The agenda of the Media Leaders Summit 2023 includes a rich set of dialogue sessions, keynote speeches and discussions that are organized on the sidelines of the summit, during which the speakers touch on various topics such as highlighting the role of journalism and achieving additional revenues through readers, discussing the future of the news sector and strategies to adapt technology within Media sector.

The summit provides participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and network with prominent experts in the media sector. The list of speakers includes experts such as McKinley Hayden, Business Impact Analytics Sector Director at the Financial Times, who discusses the importance of aligning data strategies with corporate goals, and Christer Johnson, Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Content Development at the Norwegian newspaper Adresseavisen, who sheds light on The success of this newspaper in adapting artificial intelligence technology and the use of robots in newsrooms over the past ten years.

For her part, Mitchell Schimp said: “We believe in the “One Evra” union that exchanging knowledge and building fruitful relationships are two main pillars for the growth and transformation of any company within our world that is based today on the digital economy. And while the only constant change has become in our daily lives, companies must continue to evolve and grow in order to be able to make the right decisions and always stay ahead of the curve. At the same time, it is necessary to put the information in its correct context and ensure its accuracy constantly, as companies become able to make better decisions and ensure their success in the long term when they put the information in the right context, and realize the impact of trends and developments on their business on a large scale.

Dubai Production City is one of the specialized business parks of the TECOM Group, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District.