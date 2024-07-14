Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the 20th Liwa Date Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will kick off tomorrow, Monday, and will continue until July 28.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said that the Liwa Date Festival seeks to highlight the status of dates in the Emirati community, coinciding with the Kharaf Al Date season, which is an Emirati tradition and a symbol of generosity, and what it represents in terms of the values ​​of national identity and Emirati craftsmanship, to continue the successful journey whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his approach to sustaining the heritage and agricultural sector and promoting the culture of agriculture in the Emirati community.

He pointed out that the festival has played important heritage, agricultural and economic roles as an annual forum that highlights the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in sustaining the intangible heritage, raising awareness of modern agriculture, and bringing together farmers, experts, industry leaders, companies and research centres around common goals that all focus on supporting the agricultural sector and contributing to its sustainability, attracting more than 1.4 million visitors since its launch, contributing to supporting the local community and revitalising the region’s economic activity through various activities directly related to the palm and date industry, or through its indirect activities.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Liwa Date Festival, noted the important historical status of Liwa City, pointing out that the festival, in turn, confirms the great importance of the palm tree in Emirati society and highlights the cultural heritage, explaining that the festival, since its first session, has witnessed a great turnout from farmers, and in its current session over 14 days, it offers a diverse range of competitions, numbering 23 competitions, including 11 competitions in the date auction, 7 competitions for fruits, 3 competitions for the model farm, and the competitions for the most beautiful heritage model and the most beautiful date basket. It hosts, on an area of ​​more than 12 thousand square meters, the popular market, pavilions of sponsors, supporters and participants, shops selling dates, date products, and palm-related items, mobile cafes, factories and nurseries, in addition to the square designated for displaying the participation of contestants in various competitions, and many diverse heritage events, and displays of heritage crafts related to the palm tree, in addition to aspects of the rich Emirati heritage, the children’s village, theater and folk arts, and lectures. And various seminars and evenings, and its doors are open to visitors daily from 4 pm to 10 pm.

For his part, Saif Al Falahi, Executive Vice President of Group Business Support and Special Tasks at ADNOC, said: “ADNOC has been one of the most important strategic supporters of the Liwa Date Festival since its launch 20 years ago, as part of its efforts to contribute to preserving the rich agricultural heritage in the UAE.” He noted that the company seeks, through its pavilion at the festival, to educate the public about the most important sustainable agricultural practices applied in its various onshore and offshore fields, which have contributed to the production of rare and distinctive agricultural crops, in addition to introducing the role of the ADNOC Technical Academy in attracting young Emirati talent, with the aim of training them, honing their skills, and devoting all efforts to providing everything that helps develop them and provide them with the practical experience they need to prepare a new generation of specialists in the energy sector.

Fatima Al Harmoudi, Head of Community Engagement at Tadweer Group, said: “We are proud to highlight environmental sustainability and the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling as part of the 20th edition of the Liwa Date Festival. Our priority is to highlight that waste is a valuable resource and it is important to separate materials at the source. As a partner of the 20th edition of the festival, we are pleased to work closely with the community in Abu Dhabi to highlight the key role each of us plays in preserving the environment. By raising awareness about reducing, reusing and recycling, we are promoting the concept of sustainability in minds and contributing more effectively to building a better and greener future.”

The festival’s competitions, which are being held in Liwa City in the Al Dhafra Region, are sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Department of Energy, in addition to the festival’s sponsor Tadweer Group, and the event’s heritage supporters represented by the Ruler’s Representative Court in the Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and Al Dhafra Hospitals.

It is worth noting that the festival is held within the framework of the Abu Dhabi government’s plans to enhance the emirate’s position as a capital of heritage festivals and cultural programmes within the framework of sustaining heritage, circulating it among generations and introducing it, in addition to the contribution of various events to activating domestic tourism in a way that supports and enriches Abu Dhabi’s economy.