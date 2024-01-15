The funeral of Ester Palmieri will be celebrated tomorrow in Montalbano: the mayor proclaims city mourning and orders the closure of the school

Tomorrow, Tuesday 16 January, will be the day of the last farewell to Ester Palmieri, the 37-year-old woman and mother of three small children, killed by her partner from whom she was separating. The mayor proclaimed city mourning, as well as the closure of the primary school, attended by the three children.

Maybe tomorrow's will be the hardest day for those who knew and loved Ester, a woman and mother of only 37 years of age, who passed away too soon, taken away by the hand that should have protected her, that of her partner and father of her three young children.

In fact, in the parish church of Montalbiano, the funeral of the woman, in the presence, as well as her family, of the many who knew and loved her.

Apparently Francesco, Angelo and Emanuele will not be there, the three sons of Esther. Those who will suffer most from her absence. Throughout their still long lives.

Heartbreaking obituary which is circulating in the town these days, which reads:

Her children Francesco, Angelo and Emanuele, her mother Bruna, her father Andrea, her sister Armida with Thomas, Ginevra and Federico, her uncles, her cousins ​​and all those who loved her will always carry her in their hearts.

The words of Ester Palmieri's mother-in-law arrive

For the day of the funeral, the Mayor of Valfloriana proclaimed the citizen mourning and arranged the closing of primary school of the country. The one frequented by Ester's three children.

Fiorella Simonelli, mother of Igor Moser and former mother-in-law of the victim of yet another femicide in Italy, has released a touching statement to The Adige. Here are his words:

He shouldn't have taken Ester away from me. She was like a daughter. She was good, I would give my life to have her come back.

The autopsy clarified the dynamics of feminicide suicide. The investigations, which are almost completed, are however removing doubts about the motive.

It would be connected to the discussion of separation, which Moser did not accept, and ofcustody of childrenfor which Ester had taken legal action.

Two days before killing Ester and taking his own life, Igor had in fact read a letter sent by his ex-partner's lawyer, in which he was formally asked to mediate for the custody of their three children.