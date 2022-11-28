Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Explorer Rashid will launch tomorrow towards the surface of the moon at exactly 12:39 pm UAE time, aboard the “SpaceX Falcon 9” rocket, after placing it on the HAKUTO-R lander, developed by the Japanese company “iSpace”, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, USA, where the trip to the moon will take about 3 to 4 months.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zaabi, Operations Officer on the Lunar Surface in the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said: The operations team will work to follow up on the condition of the “explorer Rashid” after the launch, as an hour will be allocated daily to communicate with the explorer in coordination with the “iSpace” company, in order to verify the condition of the battery. He added: The operations team, consisting of 30 engineers working in 3 shifts, will start working next April after the explorer reaches the surface of the moon, indicating that communication will be with the explorer from 21 to 22 hours a day, in order to ensure the work of the devices and the health of the explorer. A report will be written about his condition.

He added: Daily, the team will work on writing a plan for the explorer’s operations, according to the requirements of the scientific team, explaining that in the event of a camera failure, we have a main camera “front” and a secondary camera “successor” so that it is used for navigation, and these cameras are used for operations, as well as the communication system there A primary system through the lander and a secondary system on the explorer linked to the ground station in Dubai.

In turn, Eng. Abdullah Al-Shehhi, responsible for mechanical systems in the Emirates Lunar Exploration Team, said: The nature of the team’s work is to review all the mechanical designs that we do at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and then the manufacturing processes begin, and after that we work on reviewing the drawings for the parts that will be manufactured. .

Measures necessary

Al-Shehhi added: Then we take the necessary procedures in terms of cleaning and checking them, then we carry out the merging and installation operations with the team, as well as reviewing this process, indicating that launch environment tests, vibration and shock tests are also conducted, as the main task of the mechanical devices is to protect all electronic devices and the main campaigns and the safety of the explorer From launch to lander separation to landing on the lunar surface. He continued: The task of the mechanical team is to maintain the safety of these devices from any shocks, any vibrations, and any heat entering or any heat from the surface of the moon that affects these electronic devices and the main campaigns in materials and mechanical parts protect the explorer Rashid, and the last operation carried out by the mechanical team is Putting the Navigator into the lander and also testing the transmission, where we start to see how the transmission travels and how the wheels spin on the Navigator.