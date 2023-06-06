Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Tomorrow, “Wednesday,” exams for the end of the third semester for the academic year 2022-2023 will start for students from the third to the twelfth grades in public schools and private schools that implement the ministry’s curriculum.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education continues to implement its new approach in holding paper and electronic exams for students according to the educational stage, which it had started to implement for the first time in the second semester.

Today, schools finish implementing measures to support students from ninth to twelfth during year-end exams, especially those who failed to obtain an acceptable performance percentage during the first and second semesters, while the digital “Tamkeen” program continues in its third phase, which aims to train students for end-of-term exams. general. The digital classes started on May 24 for various grades, and will continue until June 15 for students in the twelfth grade in the general track, and until June 7 in the advanced track. As for the “elite” and “applied” students, they completed the program in the last week of last month. Tamkeen targets basic subjects such as mathematics, science, integrated curriculum, physics, chemistry, biology, Arabic and English, and health sciences.

Scheduling

The Foundation has updated the schedule for the end-of-semester exams for grades three to twelve, to start on the 7th of June and continue until the 16th of June.

The results will be announced from June 22 to June 26, according to the seminars. The institution indicated that it will hold compensatory exams during the period between 19 and 23 June for students who are absent from the exams with an acceptable excuse. The results will be analyzed and announced during the period from 22 to 26 June, while the period from 6 to 12 July has been set for re-examinations, and the results of the end of the academic year will be announced on July 13 and 14, which is the last day of the teaching, administrative and technical staff working hours for the academic year 2022-2023.

The students of the “twelfth” will take end-of-semester exams in seven study subjects electronically and on paper, in exchange for five other subjects that will be completely electronic and corrected automatically.

The institution specified the subjects that students will perform in two periods, electronically and on paper, which are English and Arabic, mathematics, applied mathematics, science, applied sciences, and physics. Paper-based exams are scored centrally at the grading center, and electronic exams are also corrected centrally from the system. As for the subjects in which students will be tested electronically, they are Islamic education, social studies, health sciences, biology, and chemistry, and they will be corrected automatically by the system.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education distributed the examination to four periods of time, according to the day and subject. The exam on Friday is taken by students from nine until eleven in the morning, and the social studies and Islamic education exams are performed by students from twelve in the afternoon until two in the afternoon. As for the written exams, they are performed by students in the “first period” of the exam days, from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until one in the afternoon, provided that the rest of the electronic exams are performed from one o’clock until two thirty in the afternoon.

The twelfth students will take the written and electronic exam for Physics on the seventh of June, and the paper and electronic exam for the English language on the eighth of June. On Friday, the ninth of June, students will complete the health sciences exam, and the subject of mathematics on Monday, the twelfth of June, and on Tuesday, the Arabic language, on the thirteenth of June. As for social studies and Islamic education, they will be performed by students on the fourteenth and fifteenth of June, and finally chemistry or biology on the sixteenth of June. “Taleem” has allocated the period between May 22 and 26 for the delivery of final projects for group “B” subjects.

Examination procedures

The institution has adopted mechanisms and controls for calculating the grades of twelfth students and the final average, according to the weights of the three semesters, for the formative and summative assessment. And directed «Taleem» school administrations to ensure the provision of examination halls according to the number of students and their distribution, and the provision of study seats, and computer laboratories and their equipment, and to ensure the effectiveness of the Internet. As well as providing wireless internet service that covers all halls and facilities used during the examination period, the readiness of the school clinic, and the provision of waiting places for students in accordance with the procedures in force. Among the procedures also, designing guiding boards in the school yard and at the main entrances to guide students to the locations of the examination halls, and designing other guiding boards with the procedures that must be taken by the student during the examination period to be placed in the appropriate place. The institution stated that the student’s average is extracted from dividing the total by the number of theoretical group “A” subjects, at a time when the “practical” group “B” subjects are subject to unified central evaluations, and their evaluation appears in letters and has no grades, and is not included in the total. She emphasized that students in the first and second grades do not undergo centralized tests, and the evaluation is carried out by the teacher. The third and fourth grades undergo final exams in the three semesters, according to weights of 30% for the first semester, 35% for the second semester, and 35% for the third semester.

committees

The Emirates Education Foundation has directed school administrations to form three committees to manage and follow up the performance of end-of-semester exams and ensure the progress of work in them. The most prominent of which is the formation of a committee to manage exams headed by the school principal and assume all responsibilities, administrative and technical, that ensure the proper and orderly conduct of examination work in the school, the formation of observation and monitoring committees in the examination halls, and the formation of a specific committee to print the electronic exam ticket headed by the school principal, and bear responsibility in the event of any leakage Exam ticket.

to support

The School Operations Center at the Emirates Foundation for School Education had instructed all school principals to implement five measures to support students from ninth to twelfth during year-end exams, especially those who failed to obtain an acceptable performance percentage during the first and second semesters.

The Foundation called on the heads of student affairs units and academic advisors in public schools to conduct a case study for all targeted students to find out the reasons for the low academic level, and to hold individual meetings for students to determine their needs and provide them with the necessary guidance, and to implement specialized workshops for students aimed at stimulating motivation for learning and readiness. The optimal third semester exams, periodic follow-up of students through academic level measurement forms, and fifthly, holding meetings with the parents of the concerned students to find out the reasons for academic delay and provide the necessary support for their children.

People of determination

For students of determination, the Emirates Foundation for School Education allowed them to obtain an additional 30 minutes over the time allotted for the paper-based exam in the various targeted subjects.