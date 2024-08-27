Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Tomorrow evening, at seven o’clock, the Football Association will hold the draw ceremony for the preliminary qualifiers for the first division clubs qualifying for the President’s Cup for the 2024-2025 season, and the draw for the Cup competition for the age groups under 21 years, under 18 years, under 16 years, under 15 years, and under 14 years at its headquarters in Dubai.

The preliminary qualifiers will see the participation of 15 teams from the First Division League: Emirates, Hatta, Dibba, Al Hamriyah, Al Arabi, Al Dhafra, Fujairah, Masfout, Al Dhaid, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Al Dhahirah, Gulf FC, Gulf United, Feltwood United, United.

According to the competition regulations, the preliminary qualifiers will be played in a single-match knockout system, with two teams qualifying for the round of 16 of the President’s Cup, joining the 14 professional club teams. The first round of the preliminary qualifiers will be held on September 20 and 21.

As for the cup competitions for age group teams, the Football Association was keen for them to be held during the season and not at the end of it, and they will be played on a home and away basis.