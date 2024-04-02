There is only one day left until the Income Tax Declaration campaign begins for the year 2023. Starting on April 3, taxpayers will be able to carry out this procedure, which is annual and is used to pay income tax. of natural persons, through the internet, through the Renta WEB portal. Last January, the Tax Agency published the key dates of this process, which is one of the earliest in recent years and will last until July 1.

On the other hand, on May 7 the deadline will open for those who choose to do it by phone and on June 3 to do it in person at one of the Tax Agency offices. This is not the only modification that the Income Tax Return has undergone this year.

For example, those who earn less than 22,000 euros annually, but have only one payer, are exempt from carrying out this procedure. The same happens with those who deposit amounts greater than 15,000 euros if they have two or more payers. The self-employed have also been affected, in this case, unlike in the previous campaign, when they had to do it compulsorily, from now on all self-employed workers, without any exception, both in terms of income and days given. registration, they are obliged to carry out this procedure.

Other information to take into account



Since last March 19, it has been possible to consult tax data through the Tax Agency's website or its mobile application. These are important, since it is the information that the Treasury has about the taxpayers and it is used to prepare the draft. These can be accessed with: certificate or electronic ID; Cl@ve or with the reference number of the draft/Income tax return 2023.

In addition, on the 15th of that month you can also obtain the reference number, a six-character code that serves to clearly identify the citizen and that allows access to both the tax data and the draft of the Income Tax Return. Likewise, this number changes every year, so the one obtained to carry out the procedures for the previous year is not valid and a new one must be acquired.

It must also be taken into account that for statements made by telephone and in person there are deadlines for making an appointment. For telephone appointments the deadline is from April 29 to June 28 and to go to the Tax Agency offices you can request from May 29 to June 28.