Saeed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the start of the permit period for shark fishing from July 1, 2024 until February 28, 2025, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2019 regulating the fishing and trade of sharks.

The decision stipulates fishing for sharks, using shark equipment according to the specifications contained in the decision, for fishermen whose boats have been registered in the Ministry’s public registry under the type of “launch.” It also prohibits marine means licensed for pleasure from fishing sharks permanently and permanently.

The Ministry confirmed that the decisions to regulate the fishing of some types of fish come to keep pace with the UAE’s goals of preserving natural resources and biological diversity, enhancing the country’s fish stocks and ensuring their sustainability, stressing that Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2019 is in line with its vision and strategy, which aims to find effective measures to preserve fisheries. Sharks and their management within the framework of the response mechanism to preserve biodiversity in the country, and to support international efforts to sustain them by adhering to international agreements and treaties such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Fauna.

She added that the ministerial resolution permanently prohibits the fishing of sharks listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), in addition to shark species protected in accordance with Federal Law No. (23) of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources in the UAE and its amendments and executive regulations. It permanently prohibits the import and re-export of shark fins, whether fresh, frozen, dried, salted, smoked or in any other form, with the exception of shark fins imported for scientific research purposes and after the approval of the Ministry.