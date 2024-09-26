The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announced the disbursement of retirement pensions for the month of September 2024, tomorrow, Friday, with a total value of 810,693,576.22 dirhams, an increase of 91,728,008 dirhams over September 2023, in which the value of retirement pensions amounted to 718,965,568.68 dirhams.

The number of beneficiaries of the disbursement for this month is 48,735 beneficiaries, an increase of 1916% beneficiaries over the same month in 2023, in which the number reached 46,819 beneficiaries.

Expenditures incurred include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 on Pensions and Social Insurance and its amendments, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.