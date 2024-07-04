Iran will hold the second round of early presidential elections tomorrow, as none of the six candidates who entered the race won the required percentage to win the first round of elections, which is half plus one, which required, according to the electoral law, the rise of the two candidates who received the most votes, namely: Masoud Pezeshkian, who came in first; and Saeed Jalili.

According to the election law, whoever gets the highest number of votes in the second round will win the election.