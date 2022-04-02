Aguascalientes, Ags.- Tomorrow road closures begin in the Municipality of Aguascalientes, the entire population is informed to take alternate routes to travel to their daily activities; work, school, daily chores.

The Municipality of Aguascalientes informs all citizens that due to road maintenance and rehabilitation works, this Sunday, April 3, the Road closures on Av. de la Convencion Nororiente, from Av. Independencia to Calle Obrero Mundial (west road), from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City Council of Aguascalientes asked through his social networks, patience with the situation, as well as asking citizens to be on the lookout because the partial closures will continue in the coming days, they will be informed accurately.

Read more: In Celaya, Guanajuato, dozens of people took to the streets to be part of the Caravan for Autism Awareness

It is important to leave home with time, because taking a route with which you are not familiar could lead to a longer time, a recommendation may be to consult the city map through a mobile application, so that Recommend the best routes or paths to reach your destination safely.