The Dubai Police General Command announced that the “Rahhal Ramadan Cannon” will be present tomorrow, “Saturday”, for one day at the Meydan Racecourse, which hosts the activities of the 27th Dubai World Cup for Horses.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, the commander and commander of the Iftar cannons during the month of Ramadan, explained that the Dubai Police made adjustments to the “Al-Midfa Al-Rahal” track to be present in the important international tournament, in which 126 horses from 12 countries participate, competing for prize money amounting to 30.5 million dollars.

He pointed out that Al-Midfa Al-Rahal will be present at the Al-Midan track for one day only, so that the tournament participants and visitors to the country can see the cultural heritage, customs and traditions of the UAE, during the holy month.

He noted that the traveling cannon will move the next day to the Dubai Trade Center, and then continue its movements according to the schedule allotted to it in various parts of the Emirate of Dubai, explaining at the same time that the “Jumeirah fixed cannon” will be transferred to the Atlantis Hotel.