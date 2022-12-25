The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be in a state of atmospheric instability, and the amounts of clouds will gradually increase over separate areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, and the winds will be moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 20 to 35, reaching 50 km / h..and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be medium to turbulent at times with clouds, and the first tide will occur at 14:20, and the second tide will occur at 04:00. 52 The first tide is at 08:08, and the second is at 21:49. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the wave will be medium to turbulent at times with clouds. The first tide will occur at 11:06, the second tide will be at 00:35, the first tide will be at 17:45, and the second At 06:44.