The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east and south, accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas..

The center stated, in its daily statement on the weather condition, that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times during the day, and their speed will range from 10 to 25, reaching 45 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and occur. The first tide is at 21:40 and the first low tide is at 05:13. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 19:17, the second tide at 08:07, the first low tide at 13:50, and the second low tide at 01:40..

Below is a statement of the temperatures and maximum and minimum humidity expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 40 29 95 30

Dubai 37 29 90 50

Sharjah 38 28 90 45

Ajman 36 30 95 30

Umm Al Quwain 37 27 90 50

Ras Al Khaimah 40 25 90 40

Fujairah 35 31 90 60

Al Ain 42 28 70 30

Liwa 42 27 90 20

Ruwais 37 26 80 50

Goods 40 26 80 20

Dalma 36 31 75 60

Greater / Lesser Tunb 34 31 90 65

Abu Musa 32 30 90 70