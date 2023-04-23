The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in some western and southern regions, with the possibility of rain, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, causing dust.

Winds northwest – northeast / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:29, the second tide at 03:24, the first tide at 09:52, and the second tide at 21:01.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light with waves, while the first tide will occur at 13:03, the first tide at 18:38 and the second tide at 06:37.