The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear with the possibility of light rain in some northern regions and islands, and it will be humid at night and Tuesday morning in some inland areas, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times.

Arabian Gulf: Turbulent in the morning, it becomes medium to light waves. While the first tide will occur at 13:51, the second at 04:31. And the first tides at 21:21 at 08:09.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves. While the first tide will occur at 10:21, the second at 00:16, the first tide at 17:15, the second tide at 06:13.