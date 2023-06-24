The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust and dust, which leads to low horizontal visibility.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly / 15-25, reaching 40 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be medium to turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 18:49, the second tide at 04:58, and the first tide at 04:58. 11:28 and the second tide at 23:34.. and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be light to medium and the first tide will occur at 14:28 and the second tide at 02:26 and the first tide at 21:16 and the second tide at 08:10.