Ibrahim Saleem – Abu Dhabi

The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the Ramadan crescent in the country announced that tomorrow, Monday, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the United Arab Emirates.

The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH met today, Sunday, Shaban 29, 1445 AH, corresponding to March 10, 2024, after the Maghrib prayer, in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

After investigating and taking into account all legal methods of proof, and based on the legal sighting that was completed, it was confirmed that the sighting of the Ramadan crescent for this year was made.

Therefore, tomorrow, Monday, March 11, 2024 AD, is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan of the year 1445 AH.