The committee investigating the sighting of the holy Ramadan crescent, which was held this Sunday evening in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, announced that tomorrow, Monday, March 11, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The committee issued a statement saying:

Thanks be to God, Lord of all worlds

And peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions

The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH announces that, after investigation and taking into account all legitimate methods of proof and after the contacts it conducted with neighboring countries, it has confirmed tonight the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year.

Therefore, Monday, March 11, 2024, is the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

On this honorable occasion, the Chairman and members of the Committee have the honor to extend their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), and to his two deputies, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and to Their Highnesses the Crown Princes. We ask God Almighty to protect His Highness the President and grant him good health and wellness. We also congratulate the people of the United Arab Emirates and all Muslims on the occasion of the holy month.