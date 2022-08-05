Eighteen years old and a future already written, perhaps. Tommaso Mancini likes Milan and the parties are getting closer and closer. A one-meter and 90-footer who grew up in the Vicenza youth sector, she boasts 7 appearances and a goal with Italy Under 18. For some years she has lived with important comparisons: Mancini made his debut with Vicenza at 16 as Roby Baggio. Combined with Ibra for style of play and movements, he also likes martial arts. Among his models, besides Zlatan, there is also Scamacca.