The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over some northern and eastern regions and the sea, with a chance of rain at intervals, and light to moderate speed winds, active at times, causing dust and dust, especially with clouds.

Wind movement: Southeast / 15 to 25, up to 40 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 12:12, the second tide occurs at 02:45, the first tide occurs at 19:52, and the second tide occurs at 06:44.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent with clouds. The first tide occurs at 08:36, the second tide is at 22:34, the first tide is at 15:36, and the second tide is at 04:19.



