Tomorrow, the “Noble Number” charity auction will be launched in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action”, to support the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, with philanthropists and humanitarian pioneers bidding on 15 distinct numbers for individual, double and triple vehicle plates and distinctive mobile numbers All proceeds will go to provide food support to the needy in 50 countries.

The “Noble Number” charity auction, which will be held on the evening of Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, offers five exclusive distinctive numbers for vehicle plates issued in Abu Dhabi, namely the individual number “Abu Dhabi 2” of the second category, and the binary numbers “Abu Dhabi 11” of the category The second category, “Abu Dhabi 20” from the second category, “Abu Dhabi 99” from the first category, and the triple number “Abu Dhabi 999” from the second category.

The evening of the “Anbel Number” charity auction in Abu Dhabi will also witness the bidding of the pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work in Abu Dhabi and the country for a group of distinguished mobile phone numbers from both “Etisalat” and “Du”. No. “Number” in Abu Dhabi has five exclusive numbers: 0547444444, 0542244444, 0542422222, 0547799999, 05677777722, while “du” offers in the “Noble Number” auction in Abu Dhabi five distinct numbers: 0589999996, 0586666662, 0581111114, 0582444444,

0586222222.

Extraordinary charity day

On the eve of “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which is celebrated by the UAE community on the 19th of Ramadan each year, and constitutes an annual season for donations and record contributions in charitable, humanitarian and social work inside and outside the country, the “Noblest Charity Auction” event is organized in Abu Dhabi by the campaign “” One Billion Meals” in cooperation with Emirates Auctions and with the support of Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) and Emirates Etisalat Company.

The synchronization between the “Noble No.” charity auction in Abu Dhabi and the activities of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an opportunity to double the charitable and humanitarian contributions of charitable work pioneers in Abu Dhabi and the country, in order to consolidate the position of the UAE in the pioneering countries in providing relief to the needy and supporting those in need with purposeful humanitarian initiatives and innovative means of donation and contribution.

Bid for good

The “Noble No.” charity auction in Abu Dhabi supports the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to provide relief to the needy and the poor in 50 countries around the world, by allocating its proceeds to provide direct food aid to the less fortunate communities.

The proceeds from the “Noble No.” auction contribute to providing a food safety net for those suffering from food insecurity, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and disasters, while 25 thousand people lose their lives daily for reasons related to hunger and malnutrition, 10 thousand of whom are children.

Continuity and expansion

The “Noble Number” auction is organized in Abu Dhabi, four days after the success of its version in Dubai, raising 53 million dirhams to support the “Billion Meals” initiative, and registering it, selling the third most expensive vehicle number in the world at a value of 35 million dirhams for the AA8 plate number issued in Dubai, and registering the phone number. The Diamond Mobile from Etisalat 0549999999, a record proceeds of 5 million dirhams, will go to provide meals for the needy as part of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, as part of its humanitarian commitment from the UAE to the world.