The Organizing Committee of the “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” called on the owners of farms, estates and distinguished commercial farms at the state level to expedite registration and nomination for the award, which enjoys the generous support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, as there is only a day left to close the registration door, and to receive applications for participation in the award, according to the previously specified schedule, on Sunday, January 15th.

The organizing committee of the award receives applications for registration and participation in the award in its first edition via the website www.smaea.ae for all main and sub-categories, in addition to the accompanying competitions, which include various competitions for the best product of dates, the best breeds, the milk competition, the weights competition, and a weekly auction for livestock. In addition to a cooking competition for families producing local products.

The value of the prizes for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence and the accompanying competitions is about 6.7 million dirhams, divided into 56 prizes for farm owners, productive estates, beekeepers, aquarists and commercial farms, in various emirates of the country, in addition to accompanying competitions in various agricultural fields.

The “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” includes three main categories, the first covering eight sub-categories for the distinguished farmer and breeder, as four awards were allocated for the vegetable division categories, which are the award for the best farm in the field of open cultivation, the best farm for cultivation in greenhouses, in addition to the best A farm in fruit production, and the best organic farm, while four other awards were allocated to the animal section category, including the productive farm category, the small producers category, the beekeepers category, and the aquatic category.

The committee set a number of controls and conditions for accepting nomination applications for the award, including: the contestant is entitled to participate in only one category of the award during the same session, while the winner is not entitled to run for the category that he won until two sessions have passed from the date of obtaining the award, and the winner is also entitled to Candidacy in the next cycle of the award for one of the categories in which he has not previously won, and the decision of the arbitration committee is final and not subject to appeal.

As for participating holdings and farms, the award requires that the holding or farm not be in violation of the regulations, laws and legislation in force in the UAE. It also requires participants in the category of open farms (vegetables and fruits) that the area planted with vegetable crops not be less than five dunums, while it requires participants in the category of protected agriculture (protected or net houses) that the area planted with crops not be less than two dunums.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence is one of the pioneering initiatives to stimulate agricultural innovation, celebrate distinguished farmers and livestock breeders at the state level, support food security, and consolidate the concepts of agricultural sustainability. It also supports the application of international best practices to improve the agricultural sector and ensure the sustainability of resources.

The award also aims to encourage and honor livestock breeders and commercial farms, as the candidates for winning are those who apply measures to protect human, animal and plant health, and reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics, in addition to following best practices in animal nutrition and care to achieve the highest productivity rates.