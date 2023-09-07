The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs revealed that the National Elections Committee approved 33 polling centers during the course of the voting process for the Federal National Council elections, to receive voters wishing to vote in attendance at the level of the emirates of the country, including nine polling centers during the “early voting” period scheduled for the 4th and 5th. Next October, in addition to 24 polling centers that will open their doors to voters in various emirates of the country, on the main election day scheduled for the seventh of next October.

And the ministry announced that the last date for handing over the electoral campaign plans for the candidates whose names are on the final lists of the elections to the Emirates committees affiliated to them, will be at the end of working hours tomorrow, Friday.

In detail, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union and the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, yesterday organized an introductory workshop on “Building the capacities of Emirati society in the 2023 Federal National Council elections”, during which the lecturers highlighted the most important themes of women’s empowerment and the importance of their participation in the elections. The Federal National Council is a voter and a candidate, which enhances its position in advancing the process of parliamentary work in the UAE.

The workshop, titled “Building the Capacity of the Emirati Society in the Federal National Council Elections 2023”, began with an intervention by Ahlam Saeed Al-Lamki, Director of the Research and Development Department of the General Women’s Union, in which she spoke about the program to strengthen the role of women parliamentarians launched by the General Women’s Union in cooperation with the United Nations Development Fund. Women (UNIFEM) in 2004, after the launch of the National Strategy for the Advancement of Women in 2002, which marked the launch of the programs of the General Women’s Union in the field of rehabilitation and empowerment of Emirati women for political participation. The project included holding a series of workshops and courses through three main axes, namely Establishing a forum for Arab women parliamentarians, raising awareness of gender issues in Arab parliaments, and national incubators for the future leaders expected of Arab women, and enabling women parliamentarians to bring about change and effective participation in the political process and all aspects of national development.

Al-Lamki explained that in the context of preparing for the Federal National Council elections 2023, the General Women’s Union launched a new version of the “Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Political Empowerment”, with the aim of building women’s political capabilities, so that those wishing to run for elections can prepare well and early for the elections. Introducing the role of a member of the Federal National Council and historical developments in parliamentary work, developing personal and leadership skills for parliamentarians, networking and relationship-building skills, and effective planning and management skills for the electoral campaign.

And she stressed the great importance of women’s participation in the fifth round of elections as voters or candidates for membership of the Council, stressing that through this participation women enhance their active position in the electoral experiences, and highlight their eagerness to contribute effectively to serving the country and making the bright future of the UAE.

The advisor at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Dr. Khaled Hassan, spoke about the conduct of the electoral process and the rights and duties of candidates for membership of the Council, explaining that the candidate enjoys a set of rights, the most important of which is expressing himself and carrying out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and advertising his electoral program freely according to The rules and controls stipulated in the executive instructions for the elections, and the establishment of an electoral headquarters after obtaining the approval of the Emirate Committee, and the selection of an agent on his behalf from among those registered in the Electoral College of the Emirate to which he belongs to attend the polling and counting process, and to appeal against the polling procedures and the results of the counting using the form approved by the Emirate Committee if He had serious and specific reasons about the polling procedures and counting results, provided that he pays an amount as a guarantee, so that it will be returned to him if the decision is issued in his favor, but it will not be returned to him if his appeal is rejected.

Hassan said that the rights enjoyed by the candidate for membership of the National Assembly are matched by duties that he must abide by, the most important of which is seeking to strengthen national belonging and work to achieve the public interest, preserving the values ​​and principles of society, adhering to laws and regulations, respecting public order, and not including in his electoral campaign any use of religion or religion. Religious slogans, directly or indirectly, or ideas that call for provoking religious, sectarian, tribal, or ethnic intolerance towards others, and not deceiving or deceiving voters by any means, and not using defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or insulting other candidates directly Or indirectly, and not to include in his electoral campaign promises or programs outside the powers of a member of the Federal National Council, and not to spend on his electoral campaign from public money or from the budget of ministries, institutions, companies, public bodies and other official bodies affiliated with the state, and to hand over to the Election Management Committee the electoral campaign plan and its budget Detailed documents for approval and preservation of the elements and aesthetics of the local environment in each emirate.

He stressed that the National Elections Committee had recently adopted a decision to determine the number of polling stations at the state level, and to distribute them among the geographical regions, in order to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of voters wishing to cast their votes in person through the polling machines located in the centers, revealing that 33 polling centers were identified during the course of the voting process for the council elections. The Federal National Council, including nine polling stations during the early voting period scheduled for October 4 and 5, in addition to 24 polling centers that will open their doors to voters in various emirates of the country on the main election day scheduled for October 7.

Legislative and regulatory authority

The assistant expert, Director of the Legislation and Policy Department at the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, Fatima Saeed Al Balushi, spoke during the workshop “Building the Capacity of the Emirati Society in the Federal National Council Elections 2023”, about the role of the Federal National Council and its status as a legislative and oversight authority, where she stated that the Federal National Council is The federal authority expresses the Shura approach between the representatives of the nation and the government, indicating that the Council has an important legislative, oversight and political role, taking into account that the successes of the Council in its distinguished roles contributed effectively to achieving the goals of the state to achieve the goals of making citizens happy.