The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that tomorrow, June 30, is the deadline for achieving Emiratisation goals for the first half of this year, which is to achieve a 1% growth rate in the number of citizens in skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 or more employees, in accordance with the Cabinet decisions regulating this. .

The ministry explained, in a press statement, that it will begin, starting from July 1, to verify the extent of companies’ commitment to the targets required of them, in preparation for implementing the financial contributions decided upon against non-compliant companies.

The Ministry praised the companies that achieved the required growth rate, stressing the necessity of registering citizens in one of the pension funds and the wage protection system, calling at the same time on companies to maintain the growth rates they achieved by June 30.

The Ministry renewed its confidence in the ability of companies to fulfill their obligations in light of the rapid economic growth the country is witnessing in all areas of business, indicating that the presence of citizens in private sector jobs has achieved added value and quality to the business sector, and has contributed to the growth of companies’ business.

She called on companies that did not achieve the targets to benefit from the electronic platform of the “Nafis” program, which is full of citizens looking for work in various specializations with the targeted competencies for appointment.

The Ministry pointed out the importance of companies’ commitment to the Emiratisation targets, which are a top priority for the UAE government, as they reflect on achieving the country’s economic goals and ambitious directions for the next economic phase, which witnesses the granting of primary priority to empowering national human capital.

