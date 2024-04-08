The committee investigating the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal for the Hijri year 1445 in the country announced today, Monday, that it was not possible to sight the crescent of Shawwal, and that tomorrow, Tuesday, the continuation of the month of Ramadan, will be Wednesday, April 10, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The committee to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan met today, Monday, Ramadan 29, 1445 AH, corresponding to April 8, 2024, after the Maghrib prayer, in the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, and after investigating and taking into account all legal methods of proof, it was proven that it was impossible to sight the Shawwal crescent for this year, and therefore tomorrow Tuesday, corresponding to April 9, 2024 AD, is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, is the first day of the month of Shawwal of the year 1445 AH.

