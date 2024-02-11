The Sharjah Government Human Resources Department announced that it has been decided that tomorrow, Monday, February 12, 2024, will be remote work for all employees of Sharjah government departments, bodies and institutions, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through. This excludes jobs that require presence at the workplace.
