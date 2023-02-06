PARIS. « There will also be a delegation from the Bergamo League tomorrow at the Court of Cassation in Paris for the hearing on the extradition of ten Italian terrorists who have been blissfully fugitives in France for over 40 years. Among them was Narciso Manenti who in 1979, in the Upper Town, in the office of the prison doctor Piersandro Gualteroni, killed the police officer Giuseppe Gurrieri in front of his son, then eleven years old ».

A note from the League reports it: «I have been following the question of the extradition of Manenti and the other terrorists for over 15 years – explains the former Northern League deputy Daniele Belotti -. After the rejection, last June 29, of the request made by the Italian Ministry of Justice by the French Court of Appeal, the Court of Cassation is now called to examine the appeal presented by the Macron government, finally in favor of handing over to the Italian justice the terrorists. Let’s hope France puts an end to the shameful political protection of these assassins, which for over 40 years, through the so-called Mitterand Doctrine, has pampered the criminals who sowed blood and terror in the years of lead and whom Italy has found guilty definitively”.

With the deputy mayor of Telgate Cristian Bertoli, the birthplace of Narciso Manenti – continues Belotti – we had already wanted to attend the last hearing to testify to the right to justice claimed by millions of Italians and even more by the families of the victims of these Red Brigades”. «We will present ourselves outside the Cour de Cassation with the banner “L’Italie veut justice”, Italy wants justice – conclude Belotti and Bertoli – and inside the courtroom we will look these murderers in the eye to show them that the Italians have no forgotten the murders, attacks and ambushes carried out in the seventies and eighties by these gangs of delinquents».