What topics are important for the financial markets on Friday morning? Today, among other things, in view: Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to tighten the regulations for employees of the financial supervisory authority Bafin as a consequence of the Wirecard scandal, Vonovia has collected around one billion euros on the capital market for debt repayment and for acquisitions and Curevac main owner Dietmar Hopp is going from one Approval of the corona vaccine in spring or summer of the coming year.

* WIRECARD – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to tighten the regulations for employees of the financial supervisory authority Bafin as a consequence of the Wirecard scandal. “The mere appearance of a conflict of interest must be avoided. That is why the financial supervisory authority will issue additional requirements for employee transactions,” said the SPD politician to the “Handelsblatt” according to the preliminary report. He was referring to transactions by government officials who had traded with the payment provider’s papers in the months before the Wirecard bankruptcy.

* VONOVIA – The largest German real estate company has collected around one billion euros on the capital market to repay debt and for acquisitions. As part of a capital increase against cash contributions with partial utilization of the authorized capital, the shares were placed at a unit price of 59 euros, as the group announced. The new shares were only offered to institutional investors as part of a private placement via an accelerated placement process.

* INDEX CHANGES – The shares in the Internet pharmacy SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will be included in the MDax, where they will replace the shares in the television company RTL Group. The shares of the chemical company WACKER CHEMIE are also moving up in the MDax, but the shares of AAREAL BANK are going down, according to Deutsche Börse.

* There are changes in the index in the SDax: Aareal Bank and RTL Group are new, and are relegated from the MDax. There are also three changes according to the fast-exit rule: the fashion retailer Global Fashion Group is replacing the retail giant Steinhoff International Holdings, the holding company Medios is moving in for the engineering service provider Bertrandt and the IT security specialist Secunet Security Networks is replacing the provider of personnel management Software Atoss software.

* CUREVAC main owner Dietmar Hopp is assuming approval of the corona vaccine in spring or summer of the coming year. However, approval based on interim data this year “for certain, particularly endangered occupational groups or regions,” he told the “Handelsblatt”, is not excluded. The authorities would have to decide that.

* GOOGLE – According to a newspaper report, the US Department of Justice plans to file a lawsuit against Google in the coming weeks for alleged antitrust violations. The “New York Times” reported, citing several insiders. The ministry has been investigating for some time because of competitive practices and a possible abuse of power by the world’s largest provider of search engines.

* WIRECARD – The Munich public prosecutor has closed the investigation against journalists from the Financial Times in connection with their reports on the now insolvent payment processor Wirecard. The authority said that there were no sufficient indications that could support the suspicions.

* GERMANY – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans according to Reuters information in the budget year 2021 with a new debt of at least 80 billion euros. The mark of 100 billion euros should not be exceeded if possible, said an insider. The Treasury Department did not want to comment on the information.

* BELARUS / SANCTIONS – According to a newspaper report, the European Union does not want to put Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko on a sanctions list. Germany, France and Italy in particular spoke out against punitive measures against Lukashenko himself, “Welt” reported, citing high-ranking EU diplomats. The conversation channels would have to be kept open. However, this would be prevented by sanctioning.

* USA / BIDEN – Two days after US President Donald Trump, Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden paid a visit to the unrest-ridden city of Kenosha after shooting at an African American. At Milwaukee Airport, he initially met the family of the wounded Jacob Blake in camera. He also phoned Blake himself for about 15 minutes. Biden’s visit contrasted with Trump’s. Trump had demonstratively sided with the police. The President did not meet Blake’s family.

* TURKEY / GREECE – NATO members Turkey and Greece stand ready for talks to avoid an accidental clash in the dispute over claims in the Eastern Mediterranean. The two states are making claims to sea areas in the region in which oil and gas are suspected. The two allies had agreed to start technical talks with NATO, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

rtr