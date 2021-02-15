Which topics are important for the financial markets on Monday morning? Among other things in view:

* GERMANY / VIRUS – At the borders with the Czech Republic and Tyrol, travelers in Germany have been checked again since Sunday. Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder defended the measures with the significantly higher corona numbers across the border and the concern that mutations could spread even more widely in Germany. The measures should apply indefinitely. For commuters, it should be clarified by Tuesday who is allowed to enter and who is not, which could cause chaos at the beginning of the week. Freight traffic should continue to roll. The VDA reiterated its concern that production at German CAR MANUFACTURERS could come to a standstill.

* MYANMAR – Hundreds of thousands of people protested again against the military coup. In Yangon, students dressed in white uniformly marched through the center of the largest city in the Southeast Asian country, calling for the release of the disempowered de facto head of government and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi on banners. She will remain in custody until a court hearing on Wednesday. “According to the district judge, the pre-trial detention is ordered until the 17th and not until today,” said her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw. Her pre-trial detention was supposed to end on Monday.

* BITCOIN – Evidence of ever-widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies has propelled the Bitcoin price, bringing it closer than ever to the $ 50,000 mark. In the evening it was quoted at $ 49,756 per Bitcoin at times, but then crumbled again. * DAIMLER recalls almost 1.3 million vehicles in the USA. It is about possible problems with software that should transmit the location of the car in the event of an accident.

* VOLKSWAGEN – In the legal dispute between two South Korean battery manufacturers in the USA, Volkswagen is asking the authorities for a concession to secure electric car production. The car manufacturer demanded a longer grace period for its US subsidiary to shop at SK INNOVATION (SKI). You have become a victim of the dispute. In this case, the USA sided with battery manufacturer LG CHEM.

* VOLKSWAGEN boss Herbert Diess sees Apple’s entry into the auto business as a logical step, as he told the “FAS”. However, the auto industry is not a typical tech industry that can be taken over by hand.

* LANXESS is taking over the US company Emerald Kalama for a good billion dollars (867 million euros). “We are further strengthening our Consumer Protection segment and opening up high-margin new fields of application, for example in the food industry and animal health,” explained Lanxess boss Matthias Zachert. Within three years he expects an additional annual contribution to the Ebitda of around 30 million dollars through synergy effects.

* COMMERZBANK boss Manfred Knof does not expect the ECB to raise interest rates anytime soon. “The zero interest rate for savers will unfortunately remain for a few more years,” said Knof of the “Bild” newspaper.

* SANOFI has to accept another setback in the development of a corona vaccine. The vaccine developed with the US partner Translate Bio will not be available this year, said Sanofi boss Paul Hudson, the “Le Journal du Dimanche”. * BUMBLE – The dating app company’s IPO has made the boss of the company, which has been listed since Thursday, a billionaire. Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, holds 21.5 million shares, which closed Friday at more than $ 75 per share. * AKASOL – The Darmstadt-based electric battery manufacturer is being sold to the US auto supplier BorgWarner for 727 million euros. BorgWarner is offering 120 euros per share, 15 percent more than the closing price on Friday. The Akasol founders around CEO Sven Schulz, who together hold 59.4 percent, are selling their shares to the Americans, as the two companies announced.

According to a media report, FACEBOOK is entering the competitive market for digital watches. The company is building a smartwatch that users can use to send messages and that also offers health and fitness functions, reported the magazine “The Information”.

* GAMESTOP – In addition to hedge fund managers and company bosses, the YouTuber “Roaring Kitty” has to testify to a committee of the US House of Representatives about the turbulence in stocks at the video game retailer GameStop.

* APPLE / NISSAN – The Japanese automaker appears to have ended negotiations with Apple to produce self-driving cars. “We are not in talks with Apple,” said a Nissan spokeswoman. However, the company is always open to cooperation and partnerships in order to drive the transformation of the industry forward. The Financial Times had previously reported that the companies had brief discussions about a possible partnership for the production of autonomous cars.

rtr