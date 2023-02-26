With Melania Urbina, Jason Day, Angie Jibaja and more in the cast, “I’ll tell you tomorrow” caused quite a stir in 2005. Unlimited eroticism.

If you thought that Tula Rodríguez in “Chicha tu madre” was what most scandalized Peruvian cinema, you may first want to see “I’ll tell you tomorrow”the erotic film that marked Angie Jibaja’s debut on the big screen, in which some stars such as Melania Urbina, Jason days, Bruno promotion, milena vasquez and more. But what is the national film about? In the following lines we will tell you more details, but we anticipate that if you saw “América pie”, this proposal will seem familiar to you.

On screen, part of the cast of “Tomorrow I’ll tell you”. Photo: Inca Cine SAC

What is “Tomorrow I’ll Tell You” about?

“On Halloween night in Lima, four rich kids spend a night on the town, fooling around, getting into trouble and deciding to help Manuel lose his virginity. From Juan Diego’s house they hire three prostitutes, not much older than them, and they pair up,” he recites the synopsis shared by MUBI.

“I’ll tell you tomorrow”directed by Eduardo Mendoza de Echavein a plot very similar to American Pieintroduces us to a group of friends looking to turn a night into an opportunity for sexual self-discovery.

To do this, they can’t think of a better idea than to hire a group of escorts, with whom they hope to explore the limits of eroticism. When economic solvency allows certain freedoms, fun without controls has no pressure of any kind. However, not everything is about pleasure.

At one point, the situation begins to deform and that is when the characters are put to the test. An unexpected plot twist puts its protagonists on the ropes and soon a moral dilemma arises, which makes it possible to make a light plot more complex into a learning experience. This, of course, without neglecting comedy and eroticism.

“I’ll tell you tomorrow” – cast