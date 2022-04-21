The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the eastern regions, and light to moderate winds, active at times, causing dust during the day in the open areas.

Wind movement: Southeasterly turning to northwesterly / 15 to 25 up to 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 18:12, the second at 04:34, the first tide at 1711, and the second tide at 21:56.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light. The first tide occurs at 14:30, the second tide is at 25:01, the first tide is at 07:37, and the second tide is at 20:26.



