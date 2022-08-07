The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear eastward in the afternoon, and winds will be light to moderate, active at times, causing dust.

The center explained – in its daily bulletin – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

He pointed out that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first tide will occur at 10:45, the second at 21:00, and the first islands at 12:52 and the second at 05:32.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light waves, while the first tide occurs at 17:09, the second tide at 08:03, the first islands at 12:10 and the second at 00:43.