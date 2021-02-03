The Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity today officially announced that the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the French activist of Moroccan origin Latifa Ibn Zayatine won the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2021.

On this occasion, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity will organize tomorrow evening Thursday 4 February at the “Zayed Founder’s Memorial” in Abu Dhabi at 5:30 pm, a ceremony honoring the award winners, which will be broadcast live on the Internet on the award’s website www.zayedaward.org for all viewers about The world, where both Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Zayatin will be celebrated and officially announced as winners of the Zayed Human Fraternity Prize 2021.

The honoring ceremony will be attended by the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and a number of personalities representing members of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity and the award jury, which is authorized to select the honorees for the award for 2021.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was established in 2019 in conjunction with the signing of the “Human Fraternity Document” in Abu Dhabi, as one of the most important initiatives to implement the Human Fraternity Document, and aims to celebrate the people or institutions that work to consolidate peace and coexistence, build bridges of cultural and human communication, and put forward successful and effective practical initiatives to bring closer together. Between societies in the long run, these are the values ​​stated in the “Human Fraternity Document”. The award seeks to continue building on the rich human legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the values ​​for which he devoted his life.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was awarded honorably upon the announcement of its founding to the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in honor and appreciation of their efforts in bringing societies together and defending issues of tolerance, brotherhood and peace.

The date of the award ceremony for this independent international award coincides with the commemoration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity” in its first edition, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly unanimously in December of last year to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity on February 4 of each year.

The jury selected UN Secretary-General António Guterres, a French social and humanitarian activist of Moroccan origin. Latifa Ibn Zayatin, because of the great works and initiatives that were influential and effective that were consistent with the values ​​and principles stipulated in the Human Fraternity Document, which is the main criterion for the award.

And Antonio Guterres, since assuming his position as Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017, has begun to work to find solutions to the problems that afflict the world, especially with regard to global peace and security, in addition to his most important and influential initiative during the past year which came under the title “Prohibition of Wars for the Sake of the Sake.” Combating the Corona pandemic, which has received a wide response and praise from world leaders, including His Holiness, the French President and a number of international organizations, and other humanitarian initiatives launched by him and keen to focus on the humanitarian aspects in all the work and initiatives of the United Nations.

Latifa Ibn Zayatin is also one of the most active and influential figures in the field of combating extremism and extremism, as she devoted her life to raising awareness of religious intolerance, following the tragedy of losing her son Imad in a terrorist attack in 2012. Since then Latifa has become a well-known civil rights activist in France and abroad. Where it works with families and societies to protect young people from falling into the trap of extremism, and to work to spread peace, a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

Commenting on the announcement of honoring the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2021, Antonio Guterres said, “With all humility, deep gratitude and a sense of pride, I receive the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which I also consider an appreciation for the efforts made by the United Nations every day and everywhere to promote peace and human dignity.”

Guterres added, “We are living through difficult times, in which we are witnessing the threats of the pandemic, the climate, wars and conflicts in different parts of the world. Therefore, it is wonderful to see great leaders such as His Holiness the Pope and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as they push humanity toward meeting, union and dialogue in order to consolidate peace and strengthen brotherhood necessary to confront all of us.” Challenges, defeating hatred, and ensuring the victory of human solidarity in the battles we face. “

On her part, Latifa Ibn Zayatin said, “Today I stand with great humility before this great honor represented by the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which is not only a tribute to the initiatives I presented, but also a celebration of all the efforts that my colleagues make every day to eliminate extremism through dialogue, mutual respect and promotion. A culture of peace and coexistence, and I hope that this award will raise awareness in our societies regarding the importance of exerting more efforts in this field.

She added, “The situation in France and Europe posed a great challenge due to the feeling of exclusion and marginalization that affects the psyche of young people, but we were able to make tangible progress, and we will continue to work with both families and societies to protect young people from extremism and understand how we can create more opportunities for dialogue and defense of issues.” Humanitarianism and the promotion of cooperation and mutual understanding, so that this becomes the normal situation, away from bickering and conflict. “

Commenting on the announcement of António Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziyatin winning the award, Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said: “We are happy today with this announcement and that Antonio Guterres has won the award that he deservedly deserved for his great and influential role in stopping conflicts and wars and launching many Initiatives aimed at ending violence and violations, upholding the interests of mankind and humanity, and consecrating brotherhood and peace.

We are also pleased to announce the victory of Latifa Ibn Zayatin, in appreciation of her great role and her ability to transform her personal painful tragedy into successive successes that honor the memory of her lost son and all the victims of violence and terrorism. In doing so, it offers the world an example to follow in defending the values ​​of human fraternity as a way forward.

He added that the award went to Mr. Antonio Guterres and Mrs. Latifa Ibn Ziyatin in the first edition after the Grand Imam and Pope Francis as a tribute to all those who love goodness and peace and an invitation to humanity to continue on this path.

“This independent global award aims to encourage and appreciate those who provide us and humanity with powerful sources of inspiration and make effective efforts that affect our world and make it more tolerant, understanding and peaceful. Antonio Guterres has succeeded in developing a series of effective measures that have achieved peace and stability at the global level, as he launched Numerous individual and joint initiatives aimed at eliminating violence against humanity, Mrs. Latifa presented an inspiring model for future generations, world leaders and all activists in areas that consolidate human fraternity and peace.

He added that the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity will continue its efforts to achieve the goals of the Human Fraternity Document with sincere support and sincere patronage from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, patron of human brotherhood who sponsors the committee and its projects, and is keen to ensure that the Zayed Prize runs On the road to achieving human fraternity with independence and impartiality, and this indicates the sincerity of the message and the greatness of the goal.

The 2021 award is the inaugural version of the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity”, which receives nomination applications from around the world, and was judged by a jury consisting of prominent international figures formed by the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity.

The evaluation of the award criteria for the year 2021 was supervised by a jury, whose members included “Catherine Samba Banza, the former President of the Central African Republic …

And Muhammad Yusuf Kalla, former vice president of the Republic of Indonesia, Michael Jan, the 27th Governor-General of Canada, Cardinal Dominic Memberti, President of the Vatican Supreme Court, Adama Diiang, former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide..and Judge Muhammad Abdul Salam, Secretary-General For the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and a non-voting member of the Award Jury.





