The Ukrainian president told a French television station that he was ready to measure himself against the Russian head of state at any time. The starting point was a comment made by Putin to Emmanuel Macron.

Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (44) would like to get into the ring at any time for a duel with the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin (70). “Always, always,” he said in response to a question in an interview with French television channel TF1 on Sunday. “A real man, if he wants to say something to someone, or if he wants to – how do you say it – punch them in the face – then he does it himself and doesn’t send any middlemen.”

He himself would not need any intermediaries for this, emphasized Zelenskyj. He is always open to such suggestions. Is he ready for a duel with Putin? “Tomorrow as far as I’m concerned,” Zelenskyj laughed. “This will then be the last summit for the President of the Russian Federation.”

The starting point of this discussion was a report in the newspaper “Le Monde”, according to which French President Macron is said to have told his Russian colleague Putin that he is now going boxing. Putin then recommended that he imagine hitting Zelenskyy in the process.