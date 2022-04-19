Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:29



Sixteen pages in full color and free. One more year and on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Bando de la Huerta, LA TRUTH will deliver tomorrow, Wednesday, with the copy of the newspaper the photographic album with prints of the festive day of the municipality. The special will have the most sympathetic images and group photographs of this one hundred percent Murcian party. From early in the morning, the photographers will tour the streets of the city and the festive venue of La Fica, which will become the ‘Zona Huertana Dance’ today, from 11 am to 8 pm.