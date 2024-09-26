Ciudad Juárez.- High school administrators from Ciudad Juárez met to draw up the orientation plan and work guides that will be carried out during the first meeting of the School Technical Council of the 2024-2025 school year, which will take place on Friday, September 27.

During the meeting, directors and deputy directors of the aforementioned level, belonging to the state subsystem, were present.

At the meeting, two main topics were analyzed: Socio-educational Diagnosis and Continuous Improvement Program, actions that will eventually have to be put into practice with just over 10 thousand students.

The benefit for students is that they know the contexts and needs and, based on this, search for and implement the learning processes that are most feasible for each school.