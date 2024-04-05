The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Sunday morning in some coastal areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of light fog forming, and light to moderate winds.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions for tomorrow, that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 10 o’clock. :45 The second tide is at 00:20, and the first low tide is at 17:46. As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will also be light, while the first tide occurs at 07:30 and the second at 20:13, and the first low tide is at 13:43 and low tide. The second is at 02:35.