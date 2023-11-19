Tomorrow ends the stage of registering electoral bodies for the Sharjah Consultant

The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah announced the end of the registration phase for members of electoral bodies, starting tomorrow, Monday, November 20, which was available for 29 days.

The electoral body registration phase began on October 23, through nine accredited election centers in the emirate’s municipalities, or electronic registration using the digital ID “UAE PASS” via the elections website WWW.ECCS.SHJ.AE or the Sharjah digital platform WWW.DS.SHARJAH. .AE.

The Secretary-General of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Chairman of the Election Management Committee, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, confirmed the continuation of work in full swing to proceed with the implementation of all stages of the electoral process in accordance with the highest standards and transparency, in accordance with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Jarwan called on all citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah to fulfill the call of national duty and to continue interacting and participating in the electoral process, to select half of the members of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah with responsibility and honesty, leading to achieving an integrated electoral cycle for the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The registration mechanism for the elections, whether direct or electronic, stipulated that the voter be a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah and not less than 21 years old – that is, the date of birth of the voter must be December 5, 2002 or less – and that registration be according to the family registration number linked to the town number in the administrative region. Which the voter follows within the nine electoral bodies: Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Mleiha, and Al Hamriyah.

The voter’s registration is approved, whether electronically or in person, if the town number matches the electoral district in which he was registered, followed by a text message notification of the acceptance of his registration and notification of his accreditation within the electoral district in which he is registered, or withdrawal of his accreditation when the conditions are not met so that the voter’s data returns to his electoral district according to the existing town number. With his family book.

The possibility of amending limited data recorded in identity, such as electoral district, educational qualification, or additional inclusion of a mobile phone number or email address, was made possible.

The electronic registration process was distinguished by its ease through the website designated for elections or the Sharjah Digital Platform website, by entering the digital identity system “UAE PASS” through the website, so that the system verifies that the voter fulfills the conditions, followed by displaying the voter’s data according to the identity, registration number, and administrative region to allow it to be reviewed. To accept and confirm, then approve or reject the registration.

With regard to the direct in-person registration of voters in electoral centers, it was approved during the period specified for registration from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon, with the requirement to bring an ID card that is entered into the ID reader by the registrar concerned with that, or to manually enter the ID number into the system to access the voter’s data and verify it. Ensure that the conditions are met before continuing the registration process.

The stage of withdrawal of candidates and submission of the names of candidate agents for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, November 22, for two days, from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon.