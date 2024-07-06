The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy, with dust carried from the north of the Arabian Gulf and the west, especially in the western and coastal areas, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility. It will be humid at night and Monday morning in some western coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming.

The center explained, in its daily statement on the weather conditions, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, moving from the southeast to the northwest and northeast, and their speed will range between 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first high tide occurs at 15:55 and the second high tide at 01:25, the first low tide at 08:27 and the second low tide at 19:11.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first high tide occurs at 11:21, the second high tide at 22:09, the first low tide at 17:13 and the second low tide at 05:05.