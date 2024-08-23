Tomorrow, the red is close to 10 million euros

Revenues held up but final result still in loss and net assets at minimum levels for Editorial Tomorrowthe publishing house controlled by Romedsafe of Charles DeBenedettiwhich publishes the daily newspaper of the same name directed by Emanuel Fittipaldi.

In fact, a few weeks ago, the shareholders’ meeting was held, led by the president Antonio Field of the Garden to approve the 2023 budget closed with a deficit of over 1.9 million euros compared to the 3.5 million of the previous financial year,

The meeting decided to carry forward the entire deficit “pending the future developments of the company”: the deficit was therefore added to the 7.8 million accumulated in previous years and not repaid, thus causing the net worth of just 272 thousand euros. It should be noted, among other things, that Romed Last year it injected 6 million in resources through a capital increase and another half a million was disbursed this year.

Better notes come on the side of the net revenues which year on year went from 5.4 to 5.2 million in substantial stability for a total value of the final production of 5.89 million, equal to that of 2022. Liquidity instead contracted from 632 thousand euros to 247 thousand euros.

The board of directors was paid 270 thousand euros and it should be noted that the board recently left John Canetta Roeder (already alongside De Benedetti in many financial initiatives) and today in the board of directors in addition to the president there are Federica Mariani, Virginia Ripa of Meana, Grace Flight and the Turin financier Maximum Secret.