The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, and some clouds appear east in the afternoon, becoming hot during the day, and humid at night and Friday morning over the coastal and interior areas, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog, and winds are light to moderate speed.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first tide occurs at 10:08, the second tide at 00:17, the first tide at 17:20 and the second tide at 05:43.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 20:16, the second tide at 08:16, the first tide at 13:43, and the second tide at 02:37.





