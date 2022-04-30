The committee charged with investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1443 AH in the country announced that tomorrow, Sunday, is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that the day after tomorrow, Monday, is the first of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said – in a statement issued this evening – that the committee, after investigation and taking into account all legal methods of evidence and after the contacts it made with neighboring countries, did not prove that it had seen the crescent of the month of Shawwal for this year.. Therefore, the day Sunday, May 1, 2022, is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1443 AH, and Monday, May 2, 2022, is the first of Shawwal.

His Excellency and the members of the Committee on this occasion extended their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, and their Highnesses the Crown Princes, asking the Almighty to preserve His Highness the President of the State and keep him in good health so that he remains an asset to his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nations.

He also congratulated the people of the UAE and all Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.



