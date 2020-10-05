What topics are important for the financial markets on Friday morning? Today, among other things, in view: Trump is increasingly recovering from his coronavirus disease and could return to the White House as early as Monday, the world’s second largest cinema operator Cineworld is considering the temporary closure of all of its cinemas in the United States and Great Britain and the coronavirus pandemic could be in view of the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, trigger a debt crisis in the poorest countries.

* TRUMP / VIRUS – According to his doctors, US President Donald Trump is increasingly recovering from his coronavirus disease and could return to the White House on Monday. “The patient is getting better and better. He’s been without a fever since Friday morning,” said Trump’s doctor Sean Conley to reporters at the Walter Reed military hospital, where the president was taken on Friday. After recently contradicting information about Trump’s condition, Conley admitted that his condition was at times worse than stated. Trump had a high fever on Friday. The US President let a black SUV drive past waiting trailers in front of the building on Sunday. He wore a mask and waved to people from the back seat. Trump’s brief exit has met with sharp criticism from doctors and US senators. In polls, Trump has recently fallen even more clearly behind his rival Joe Biden.

* LUFTHANSA – The subsidiary Swiss is planning to cut 1000 jobs in view of the problems in the industry due to the virus pandemic.

* K + S – According to “Bloomberg”, the Kassel salt producer is in advanced talks to sell its US subsidiary Morton Salt for about three billion dollars. Negotiations are being held with the Kissner Group. An agreement could be announced this week, but the talks could also fail.

* AIRBUS – The aircraft manufacturer will not close any German locations for the time being. “In terms of substance, I do not see any German locations at risk at the moment,” said COO Michael Schöllhorn, who is responsible for operations, to the “Handelsblatt”. However, the announced reduction of 15,000 jobs is a minimum. Even redundancies for operational reasons cannot be ruled out.

* CINEWORLD – The world’s second largest cinema operator is considering temporarily closing all of its cinemas in the US and UK. A final decision has not yet been made. The group employs around 37,500 people.

* BIOTEST – The Hessian biotech service provider announced that a media report on Friday about the possible acquisition of Biotest shares by a private equity company was “pure market speculation”.

* BREXIT – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calm about a possible failure of the Brexit talks with the EU. He does not necessarily want the transition period to end without a new trade agreement, “but we can more than live with it”.

* WORLD BANK – According to the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, the coronavirus pandemic could trigger a debt crisis in the poorest countries. Some developing countries are already in a downward spiral of weaker growth and financial difficulties, Malpass told the “Handelsblatt”. It is obvious that some countries are unable to repay the debts they have taken on. “We must therefore also lower the level of debt. This can be referred to as debt relief or cancellation,” said Malpass.

* USA / FED – The US Federal Reserve Banker Robert Kaplan assumes that interest rates in the USA will remain at the current level of zero percent for a long time to come.