The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and sometimes dusty, with the possibility of light rain in some eastern and northern regions, and a marked decrease in temperatures, and humid at night and “Saturday” morning, with the possibility of light fog in some of the northern and eastern interior regions, The winds are moderate to active, causing dust and dust during the day. Wind movement: northwest / 15-30 km / h, reaching 40 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent, and the first tide occurs at 12:04, the second tide at 02:07, the first tide at 19:29, and the second tide at 06:30.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, and the first tide occurs at 08:42, the second tide at 22:04, the first tide at 15:21 and the second tide at 04:02.





