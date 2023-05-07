The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and winds light to moderate.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h..and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 15:27, the second tide at 02:24, and the first tide at 02:24. 08:59 and the second tides at 20:04..and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be light and the first tide will occur at 22:57, the first tides at 17:42 and the second tides at 05:43.