The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning, hot during the day and humid at night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and the winds are light to moderate in speed and will be southeast to northwest. / 10 – 20 up to 30 km/h.

The center said in its daily statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first tide occurring at 06:23, the second tide at 22:01, the first tide at 14:36, and the second tide at 04:28. The waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light and the first tide occurs At 17:48, the second tide is at 06:55, the first tide is at 11:09, and the second tide is at 00:47.



