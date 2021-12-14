The National Meteorological Center expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid by night and Thursday morning over some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northeast to southeasterly / 15-25, reaching 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium at times. The first tide occurs at 10:42, the second tide occurs at 23:34, the first tide occurs at 17:40, and the second tide occurs at 04:27.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light. The first tide occurs at 20:36, the second tide is at 07:09, the first tide is at 13:46, and the second tide is at 02:00.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

