The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai continues to implement initiatives that encourage the use of environmentally friendly means of transportation. Tomorrow, in partnership with “Careem Bike”, it provides free bicycles that are available at all Careem Bike stations throughout Dubai, and can be ridden for free for 45 minutes per trip, while Driving it longer requires returning it to the station before the time expires and renewing its rental for another 45 minutes.

The authority’s initiative comes within the celebration of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 of each year. However, it has set June 10 as the date for implementing the initiative so that the largest possible number of members of the public can participate, as it falls on the weekly holiday for government employees, as well as the majority of employees working in the sector. private.

The authority stated that it is possible to benefit from free rides through the “Careem” application by selecting “BIKE” within the “GO” section on the main screen. She explained that customers can choose the “One Day” permit and benefit from a free trip using the “FREE” code, which gives them access to the service 24 hours a day, pointing out that participants will be required to enter credit card details, but they will not be charged a fee.

The authority stressed that this type of initiative contributes to reducing carbon emissions, and promotes the concept of sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility, in addition to motivating society groups to adopt healthy practices, and increasing their awareness of relying on flexible means of transportation during leisure time and exercise.