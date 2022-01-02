Tomorrow between us: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tomorrow among us is the film on air today, Sunday 2 January 2022, on Rete 4 from 21.25 in first viewing. 2017 film directed by Hany Abu-Assad, is the film adaptation of the novel Le parole tra di noi. The protagonists are Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream The Tomorrow Between Us? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film begins during a severe winter storm. Two strangers meet at the gate, waiting to board the last available flight. Ashley Knox (Kate Winslet) is a successful photojournalist on the road to attend her wedding, Ben Payne (Idris Elba) is a doctor returning from a conference for a scheduled surgery the following day. When the flight is canceled due to bad weather, Ashley thinks about chartering a private plane and suggests that Ben split the vehicle.

The pilot manages to get around the storm but a tragic accident, while flying over the mountains of Colorado, crashes the plane with the two passengers on board. Ashley and Ben survive the impact, sustaining severe injuries all over their bodies. Lost at the top of an isolated snow-capped peak, they know that due to a pilot error, the rescue teams will never arrive, and that the only hope of survival is to move in search of shelter. So the doctor and the journalist, strangers until a few hours earlier, will have to join forces and use all the knowledge at their disposal to identify the first signs of civilization. In the perilous journey they will have to face, there will be room for memories, personal stories, and the birth of an unexpected mutual attraction.

Tomorrow between us: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie Tomorrow Between Us? The 2017 film stars Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, Lucia Walters, Vincent Gale. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Idris Elba: Ben Bass

Kate Winslet: Alex Martin

Dermot Mulroney: Mark

Beau Bridges: Walter

Linda Sorensen: Pamela

Lee Majdoub: translator

Nancy Civak: nurse

Bethany Brown: waitress in New York

Mercy Myrdal: Sarah

